Relive ‘80s Arcades With This SEGA Racing Game Pop-Up Art Book

While The War Zone's audience may want to know more about the book's sections on Space Harrier, After Burner, and Thunder Blade, the full-motion racing arcade games—some of which you can still find at modern barcades—are more our can of Arizona. Among them is Power Drift, a relatively little-known karting title, which is remembered as the cream of the 2-D racing game crop despite having a motion feedback system that was difficult to maintain. The simpler Hang-On, a motorcycle racer, was more popular and is credited by SEGA as being one of the titles that helped it hang on after the aforementioned gaming industry crunch.