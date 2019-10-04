The Homologated 1998 Toyota GT-One Is the Wildest 'Road-Legal' Toyota Ever

At the time, GT1 class rules mandated that there had to be a road-going version of any competing car—but the book was extremely vague on how many, nor was the homologation deadline very strict. The muddled situation was the result of a large-scale reorganization underway in the 1990s in international endurance racing that saw the GT1 class briefly transform from a competition between race versions of capable sports cars to purpose-built prototypes with a few wink-wink "road" versions, things like the Porsche 911 GT1 and the Mercedes CLK GTR. Toyota wanted in.

During this very small window in history, GT1 was a last gasp of the idea that a top-class racing car should also have a functional street counterpart. There weren't just certain components that had to be shared with a road car. The entire thing had to have a street-legal version, complete with things like blinkers, a second seat, a license plate and a horn. The road car was supposed to be offered for sale to the public, though according to Speedhunters the homologation deadline was eventually pushed until months after Le Mans.

While the anachronistic rules birthed some legendarily cool machines like the Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion (literally: Street Version), it also led to some gloriously kludged-together vehicles that were never really meant to go on sale. In 1997, Toyota followed the lead of its European competition and set about building a track-first machine with a "We'll figure it out later" attitude toward compliance. The rule-bending result was both deeply strange and deeply awesome for both the race and road TS020s.