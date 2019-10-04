The Homologated 1998 Toyota GT-One Is the Wildest 'Road-Legal' Toyota Ever

The other road car went with the Toyota team to Le Mans to seek FIA approval, which it earned, and currently lives in a museum in Japan. Incredible as it was, the whole project ended rather unceremoniously—though it was hellaciously fast, the three racing versions stumbled in their debut at the 1998 24 Hours of Le Mans with a single ninth place finish after a crash and mechanical failure. After the race, the FIA completely changed the rulebook for 1999 to eliminate a lot of these weird road-car requirements and push these track-first machines into their own prototype class—hence the reason you do see a few street-legal Mercedes CLK GTRs and Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversions running around, cars that were developed well before the switch, and not a single Toyota GT-One.
Toyota dutifully adapted the car and scored a second-overall finish at Le Mans 1999, but the company decided to focus on Formula 1 in the new millennium and folded the sports car racing program in 2000 and the GT-One along with it. The race car ran in one last melancholy contest, the short-lived 1999 Le Mans Fuji 1000 km, before being mothballed.
While the current series over Le Mans has since returned to the idea that its top class should be based on road-going hypercars, the rules as to just how similar are a lot more relaxed. Only the powertrain really has to be used in a road car now, it's cobbled-together stars like the Toyota GT-One that ruined the idea of a complete homologation special once and for all by simply being too good. How's that for a legacy?