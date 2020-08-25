SGC’s Twin-Turbo Le Mans V8 Comes From the Shop That Made Hyundai's WRC Engines

A little over a year ago, James Glickenhaus suggested that SCG's top-class Le Mans effort will use an engine based on Alfa Romeo's excellent twin-turbo V6, a power plant that has plenty to do with Ferrari's new generation of twin-turbo V8s. However, a lot has changed since, starting with the SCG 007 switching to a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V8 designed by French motorsport legend Pipo Moteurs.

Based on its experience gained through the Nürburgring 24's SCG 004C campaigns with Hewland racing gearboxes, Glickenhaus is also switching to an Xtrac unit for Le Mans, making this Alfa-liveried render from 2019 rather outdated compared to how the SCG 007 will indeed look in the hypercar class in 2021. Still, it's fun to see what could have been: