Since revealing details of its flat-plane crank twin-turbo V8 last summer, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has been busy turning its Le Mans hypercar into a reality. The SCG 007 will join the upcoming LMH class battle, where it'll sport a red livery as the sole American team against reigning champion Toyota and its 671-horsepower GR010 Hybrid. Previous teaser shots of the SCG's bespoke engine have tided us over for a few months, but now it's time to hear it fire.

Produced by French engine specialist Pipo Moteurs, the 3.5-liter twin-turbo features a machined V8 block using a pair of heads derived from World Rally Championship power plants. Previously, SCG told us that this is a short-stroke, low-revving engine tuned for durability, set to produce a very flat torque curve. The team will also use a "new artificial intelligence throttle" which keep the turbos spooled up regardless of how much the driver is on the throttle.