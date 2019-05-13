New York Driver Crashes, Flips Buick Multiple Times Trying to Shoo Away Spider

A man from western New York found himself upside down at the wheel of his Buick after realizing that a stowaway spider was his surprise passenger.

According to ABC7, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reports that Richard Amico Jr. was driving his Buick (the model wasn't disclosed) when he noticed the spider had climbed onto his leg. Startled, Amico attempted to shoo away the spider but lost control of his vehicle, sending it into an embankment and causing the Buick to go airborne. Once it was all said and done, Amico had landed upside down on a person's driveway.

This isn't the first time that this kind of incident has happened. In fact, just last month, a driver from Cairo, New York wrecked her car in a similar situation to Amico; just shortly after spotting the eight-legged arthropod in the driver's area of her vehicle. Her vehicle crashed into a stone wall and the driver reported injuries to her leg.

During the previous incident, the Cario Police Department stressed that drivers need to remain in control of themselves and their vehicles should they find a spider in their car. "We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place"

When a crash involves an animal, typically it involves one on the outside of a vehicle. Spiders and spiders seem to be the exception, provoking fear in nearly a third of the population of the United States. And while not all people particularly enjoy the company of critters, some suffer from the irrational fear of arachnophobia. Often, those with this phobia will go through exuberant lengths to avoid the animal at all costs, apparently even if that means crashing their own cars.