Hyundai Palisade Owners Complain That Their Interiors Smell Like 'Garlic and Old Socks'

Ahhhh, that new car smell! Whether it be the sense of satisfaction or the bragging rights about owning a brand-new car—there's no mistaking that fresh scent. Sadly, nothing this good lasts forever. And oftentimes, things go from wow to foul. It appears that a number of new Hyundai Palisade owners have taken to the internet to complain that once their SUVs' new car smell goes away, it's being replaced by an utterly disgusting one. And that despite trips to the dealer, interior conditioning, and even baking the smell in the heat, not a single soul can pinpoint a resolution to the odor. This stinky story was uncovered by the team at Cars.com who noticed that its long-term Palisade test vehicle had developed a certain funk. After digging a bit deeper, it was able to uncover that it wasn't alone. In fact, owners on Palisade Forum have been complaining about this very problem for months, with no apparent resolution.

via PalisadeForum

Several owners have attempted to treat the odor themselves by using off-the-shelf cleaning products, but others have gone straight to the dealer. One Hyundai technician who took a whiff of one car even reportedly described the small as "old worn socks," though others have used words like "old onion rings," "garlic breath," and outright "foul," according to forum posts. Eventually, the leather seats emerged as a common denominator in these cases. The smell only appears to affect vehicles equipped with the premium Nappa leather seating material. Some owners are blaming the seats entirely, while others are pointing their fingers specifically at the headrests. Owners say that they begin to notice the smell after a few hundred miles, typically within several weeks of ownership. Sadly, the smell doesn't go away with time. Owners who are approaching a year of ownership say that their vehicle still has an unpleasant smell and that complaints to Hyundai's corporate office have fallen on deaf ears.

Facebook