The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Is Getting a Sharp-Looking Refresh

The Hyundai Palisade has been one of the most hotly demanded new cars in recent memory and three years into production, the mid-size crossover is getting what appears to be a pretty significant mid-cycle refresh. Sporting a noticeably more chiseled look, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade can be seen in two teaser images released by the automaker ahead of its full reveal at next week's New York International Auto Show. The revamped Palisade will be unveiled next Wednesday, April 13.

Judging from the provided shots, it looks like the refreshed Hyundai flagship will get a wider grille with a pattern that resembles that of the new Tucson compact crossover and Santa Cruz pickup. The lights and details all look sharper than the existing Palisade's and, to be honest, I kinda dig it. A new wheel design appears to further up the model's luxury-on-a-budget visual appeal, looking like they were taken from the axles of a Range Rover. Let's just hope the aesthetic sprucing also came with a permanent fix for that smelly seat issue.

Anywho, here are the images along with similar angles of the current Hyundai Palisade for comparison.