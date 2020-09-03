The New 2021 Hyundai Tucson Is Really Going to Look Like This

When we here at The Drive first saw the teaser images for the new Hyundai Tucson, we figured that this had to be some kind of concept car. It looked too interesting, what with the angular light patterns that blend seamlessly into the grille when they're off. But no! The next real-life, for-sale Tucson is really going to look like this. The next-generation Tucson is an all-new crossover SUV that will be the first in its class to offer both short- and long-wheelbase versions. Lightening up the teaser images Hyundai released today gives us our best look yet at the bold exterior design, which is another nice break from all the offensively inoffensive mall-mobiles out there from the Korean marque.

Hyundai

Hyundai calls their grille-mounted daytime running lights "Parametric Hidden Lights," and their disappearing act is the coolest trick in the new Tucson's exterior design. The grille itself features jewel-like detailing, some of which hide the DRLs inside. When the DRLs are off, the lights blend in seamlessly with the rest of the grille's shapes. The new Tucson is larger and wider than the previous one, with short overhangs, a long hood and angular styling that make it look rather svelte compared to many of its bulbous competitors in that crossover/SUV space.

Hyundai

The angular design language doesn't quit in the back, either, where there's yet another cool-looking lighting feature across the entire width of the vehicle. The extra horizontal lines radiating out from the vertical taillights are really quite nice.

Hyundai