2022 Hyundai Tucson: Futuristic Looks, Hybrids Available, Sporty N-Line On The Way

The regular Tucson will get Hyundai's 2.5-liter "Smartstream" four-cylinder engine which produces an adequate 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, mated strictly to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Hybrid models get the smaller but turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine producing 177 hp, but when combined with the hybrid system's electric motor, it produces 226 total system horsepower, making the hybrid Tucson the most powerful of the lineup.

Both the conventional Tucson hybrid and the plug-in get this drivetrain, but the plug-in receives a larger battery pack rated at 13.8 kWh as compared to the regular hybrid's 1.49 kWh. Both hybrids also get a six-speed automatic transmission as the only option, with the brand's HTRAC all-wheel-drive system available for the first time on these more eco-friendly models.

If you're interested in more in performance, however, there's an N Line version of this vehicle coming later in 2021. Typically that would mean mechanical changes as it has for other N and N Line models, but Hyundai says the alterations will likely be mostly aesthetic, with teaser images hinting at unique equipment and color selections. I guess this means buyers, in general, must be interested in aesthetic performance, not more power or better handling, or anything like that.