Hyundai's New Staria Is the Best-Looking New Minivan in Decades

Hyundai hasn’t had a minivan in the U.S. since the ill-fated Entourage that ceased production in 2009. Its sister company makes the Kia Sedona, which is decent but will be replaced by the arguably more-appealing “don’t call it a minivan” Carnival in 2022. Across the pond, Hyundai teased out its new spaceship-looking entry to the market: the Staria.

As we did for the recently-released photos of the Kona N, we boosted the brightness on the shots in the press release so you can see the details. The new vehicle replaces the light-commercial Starex, which the brand calls a multi-purpose vehicle, or MPV. Hyundai’s Staria looks strikingly different from the Starex, with a much larger and lower grille and a massive windshield. It won’t be sold in America as of this juncture; its market is focused in Europe and Asia.