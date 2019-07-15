9-Year-Old's Spot-On Sketch Helps Cops Identify Pickup Truck Involved in Package Theft Case

Police in Springville City, Utah have been working a case regarding package thefts in the area with porch pirates lifting deliveries from neighborhood homes. While there hadn't been much to go off in terms of searching for the crooked culprits, one unlikely source of info—a local nine-year-old girl with stellar drawing skills and a surefire memory—has come through to help identify the suspect vehicle.

Serving as an eyewitness to one of the related crimes, she was asked by Springville Police Department's Corporal Curtis to sketch the vehicle she saw with as much detail as possible. In turn, she handed over a crayon-created picture that was exceptionally accurate, showing the red color of the truck and a utility rack in the bed. The youngster even remembered the location of several dents in the side of the pickup, which looks to be an early '90s-model Mazda B-series.