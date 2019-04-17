Hackers Steal More Than 100 Mercedes-Benz Cars in Chicago by Hacking Car2Go Car-Sharing App: Report

​A BMW and Daimler-backed car sharing program, Share Now (formerly known as Car2Go), has reportedly been hacked and is now missing between 100 and 200 high-end luxury cars from its fleet. The news broke via a tweet from CBS Chicago reporter Brad Edwards, citing sources familiar with the matter. According to Edwards, Car2Go was "hacked" and, as a result, there were as many as 100 fleet vehicles unaccounted for in the car sharing provider's Chicago market. Car2Go acknowledges "an instance of fraud,” denouncing that any of its services were hacked as originally reported.

Regardless, Car2Go has officially suspended its services in Chicago pending an investigation into the matter. The car sharing provider says that it is actively working with law enforcement to neutralize the fraud issue and reassures users that their data is safe, destined to be usable once the service is restored.

As of now, it's unclear just how many vehicles are missing or stolen. CBS' initial report states that as many as 100 vehicles may have been compromised, including Mercedes-Benz CLA, GLA, and Smart-branded vehicles. Some individuals who claim to be listening to local police radio chatter cite "approximately 200" vehicles. A spokesperson for Car2Go reportedly declined to comment on the “active police investigation.” “Due to the information provided by the company, numerous vehicles have been recovered and persons of interest are being questioned,” reads a statement on the matter issued to CBS 2. "The Chicago Police Department is working with the company to determine whether there any other vehicles whose locations cannot be accounted for." According to CBS Chicago, at least 12 individuals who are believed to be responsible for the crime have been taken into custody. A number of stolen vehicles have reportedly already been recovered.

via Share Now