First-Ever Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Rolls Off Production Line in Germany
The 408-horsepower crossover is capable of 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and can travel up to 293 miles on a single charge.
Mercedes-Benz's first all-electric SUV has officially entered production in Germany. Launch of the EQC signals the brand's investment into electrification and solidifies the automaker's investment into alternative-fueled mobility.
The automaker says the first EQC is planned to roll off the line on Monday, produced alongside several of the brand's other vehicles. In fact, Mercedes is building the EQC on the same modular manufacturing facility in Bremen where it builds the C-Class sedan, C-Class wagon, GLC, and GLC coupe. This enables multiple powertrains (traditional gasoline, hybrid, and fully electric) to be fit on the same production line.
"With the Mercedes-Benz EQC, we are entering a new era of mobility." says Daimler board member Britta Seeger, "It is part of the growing family of all-electric vehicles at Mercedes-Benz and combines brand-defining features such as quality, safety, and comfort. We offer our customers progressive design and unique ride comfort – and this with a range absolutely suitable for everyday use,"
Daimler says that the EQC's range will fall between 276 miles and 293 miles when tested with the antiquated New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). In part, the range of the EQC can be attributed to several engineering decisions which helps remove a human's lead-foot from the driving equation. Features like Eco Assist will prompt the driver to stop actuating the accelerator so that the EQC's onboard computer can actuate the regenerative braking to maximize range without sacrificing comfort disrupted by sudden speed decreases.
Power is supplied through the use of dual asynchronous electric motors. Together, all four wheels output a total of 408 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, enough to propel the SUV from 0 to 60 miles per hour in as little as 4.9 seconds.
Mercedes says that the EQC will start at $79,760 (71,281 Euros) for the "already generously equipped base version".
But Mercedes isn't using this particular announcement just to show off its upcoming vehicle. Rather, the automaker sees this as an opportunity to stand on its soapbox and reiterate the brand's shifting focus. As board member Markus Schafer puts it, the EQC is Mercedes essentially the first step in "flipping the switch" to its electric future. As the EQ line matures, Mercedes will also outfit its plants in Germany (Rastatt and Sindelfingen), France (Hambach), and the United States (Tuscaloosa, Alabama) with equipment to take on EQ production.
