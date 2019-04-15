The Tough-Truck Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB Treks to the Shanghai Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz is looking to enhance its crossover portfolio with the debut of the Concept GLB. Showing at the Shanghai Auto Show, the little truck previews Daimler's plans for an off-road-capable, seven-seat, compact CUV to slot neatly between the GLA and GLC models. And of the three, it's the GLB that looks most able to hang with the namesake G-Wagen.

The Concept GLB's exterior borrows the 2020 GLC's facelifted design—which debuted at this year’s Geneva Motor Show—with some key modifications to suit expeditionary endeavors. Large, BFGoodrich All-Terrain TKO tires are outfitted underneath the enlarged fender flares. A set of underbody guards with integrated air inlets to “emphasize the off-road qualities" add further off-road protection. There's a shrouded roof rack with an integrated LED lighting package that doubles as an “orientation aid" for off-road driving, according to the press release. Mercedes-Benz finished it off with a weather-sealed roof-box.