Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Electric Sedan Concept Debuts With Elegant Looks and 435-Mile Range

Mercedes-Benz rocked the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show on Tuesday when it revealed an exotic-looking, electric sedan concept called the Vision EQS.

Echoing a design seen first on the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the Vision EQS is our first look at a sedan that'll likely become the electric EQ lineup's flagship model. In this role, it'll have to be the most advanced, most refined electric car Daimler is capable of offering, and the specifications released alongside the concept suggest it'll be just that.