Mercedes-Benz Launches 7-Seat, Off-Road Ready GLB Crossover SUV

Affluent Americans rejoice, Mercedes-Benz has finally lifted the veil on the brand’s all-new 7-seat GLB crossover SUV, and according to the German company, the GLB is meant to give customers access to the great outdoors, room for family and friends, and enough luxury to satisfy Mercedes' purists.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLB slots between the GLA and GLC SUVs and rides on the company’s compact car platform that also underpins the A-Class, CLA Coupe, and GLA SUV. However, Mercedes-Benz opted to stretch the overall dimensions—the GLB is 5.1-inches longer than its GLA sibling—to offer customers an optional third-row layout. With seating for up to seven, the new GLB aims to pull customers looking for luxury and space for a burgeoning family as the rear seats all have ISOFIX anchors for child car seats.

The new GLB is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and backed up by an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine is rated for 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Customers will be able to choose between front-wheel drive and Mercedes-Benz’s 4MATIC all-wheel drive systems. Those that select the 4MATIC system will be able to clip 60 mph in just 6.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 130 mph.