2020 Mazda CX-30 Outperforms Mercedes-Benz, Ford in Crash Safety Tests

Unveiled earlier this year, the all-new 2020 Mazda CX-30 is raising eyebrows overseas not for its pretty styling or revolutionary Skyactiv-X engine, but for its praise-worthy safety. The Euro NCAP—essentially Europe's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)—recently finished crash testing the compact Mazda crossover and awarded it top honors.

According to Autocar, this quantifiably makes it the safest car Euro NCAP has tested during the 2018/2019 cycle and its revised, more strict procedures. In addition to a coveted five-star safety rating, the CX-30 scored a near-perfect 99 percent in Adult Occupant safety, beating out the fancier Mercedes-Benz GLB and bigger Ford Explorer, two crossovers that also received five stars but specific Adult Occupant ratings of 92 and 87 percent, respectively.