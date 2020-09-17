Now that the Mazda3 is getting a turbocharged, 2.5-liter engine and all-wheel drive for 2021, why stop there? Surely this torquey, turbo drivetrain could bring Mazda's other small models to life. Mazda seems to think so, because, alongside the turbo Mazda3, it will introduce a similarly boosted subcompact crossover: the 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo.

Enhancements to the CX-30 2.5 Turbo closely mirror those made to the 2021 Mazda3 Turbo and start with the addition of the aforementioned power plant. Both produce 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque on 87-octane gas, though if fueled on 93, numbers leap to 250 and 320 respectively.

Mazda didn't specify which transmission the turbo CX-30 will get (we've reached out to Mazda), but expect to find the same six-speed automatic used in the Mazda3 Turbo. Same goes for the all-wheel-drive system; it's Mazda's predictive I-Activ system, but with added off-road programming to utilize the CX-30's extra ground clearance.