The 250-Horsepower 2021 Mazda3 Turbo Hatchback Starts at $30,900

Mazda has nailed down how to make an enjoyable car with the Miata, especially the ND, with its other cars like the Mazda3 hatchback sharing the same fun DNA. What enthusiasts have been asking for, however, is the same thing they've always begged for in the Miata, and now they're getting their wish. The 2021 Mazda3 hatchback will not only come with a 2.5-liter turbo-four engine with 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque—but also with all-wheel-drive.

The cost for this much Mazda isn't cheap, though. The sedan starts at $29,900 and you'll have to pay $30,900 for the especially suave-looking hatchback.

That price moving north is all a part of Mazda's currently ill-fated plan to move the brand upmarket and attract more luxury buyers. Certainly, the Mazda3 can compete in this segment with its sharp handling, looks, and interior, but a lack of cash on hand and the tough job of shaking a budget-brand image is in the way.