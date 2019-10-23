2020 Mazda MX-30 Electric Crossover Wows at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda's first fully electric vehicle boasts suicide "freestyle" doors.

By James Gilboy
Mazda
Mazda launched its first dedicated electric vehicle (EV), the 2020 Mazda MX-30 crossover, at its homeland's most prestigious automotive gathering: the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

This MX-30 will be the first model to use Mazda's new E-Skyactiv electric drivetrain, which was designed to combine safety, efficiency, and driver engagement. An improved electric version of Mazda's G-Vectoring system boasts active torque management and brake vectoring, which maximizes stability and agility. Precise calibration of the accelerator pedal (which also controls regenerative braking) aims to make the MX-30 as finely controlled and fun to drive as its brand siblings.

The MX-30's floor-mounted, lithium-ion battery is cooled with refrigerant to slow degradation and accelerate charging. Accepted feeds include both low-voltage AC and high-voltage DC, the latter through both CHAdeMO and CCS ports, giving the MX-30 charging flexibility. Dense drive assembly packaging concentrates the large moving parts toward the front of the vehicle, and leaves the MX-30's cabin spacious.

Both the bench-like rear seats and the bucket fronts are trimmed in high-end natural textiles, and in patterns stylish enough to wear. To their flank are door cards whose own cloth is woven from recycled plastic bottles, and between them is a funky, yet sustainable cork center console tray. Perched forward and above the console but still low on the dashboard is a seven-inch infotainment screen, which retains physical buttons to control the HVAC system for ease of use.

Opening up on all of this is a pair of conventional, front-hinged doors and a set of smaller, rear suicide doors Mazda calls "Freestyle" doors, in a pillarless configuration you may remember from the RX-8. While the passenger compartment looks to be as spacious and accessible as they come for this body style, it has apparently come at the cost of trunk space, which Mazda touts as being able to fit four carry-on bags.

Sadly, other general details and the MX-30's driving range were not revealed.

The Drive reached out to Mazda for further information and will update this story when we hear back.

