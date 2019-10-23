2020 Mazda MX-30 Electric Crossover Wows at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Mazda launched its first dedicated electric vehicle (EV), the 2020 Mazda MX-30 crossover, at its homeland's most prestigious automotive gathering: the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

This MX-30 will be the first model to use Mazda's new E-Skyactiv electric drivetrain, which was designed to combine safety, efficiency, and driver engagement. An improved electric version of Mazda's G-Vectoring system boasts active torque management and brake vectoring, which maximizes stability and agility. Precise calibration of the accelerator pedal (which also controls regenerative braking) aims to make the MX-30 as finely controlled and fun to drive as its brand siblings.