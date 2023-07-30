The Mazda MX-30 EV Is Dead and No One’s Really Gonna Miss It

The Mazda MX-30 is officially dead. If you forgot the MX-30 was even on sale, you're probably not alone. So far this year, Mazda sold a whopping 66 MX-30s, so it's no wonder that it's being discontinued after the 2023 model year.

It's a bit of a surprise it lasted this long. While not exactly a bad car, the Mazda MX-30 wasn't really ever competitive. With only a 32 kWh battery pack, providing just 100 miles of range, and a single front motor with 143 horsepower, the MX-30 seriously lagged behind its all-electric competitors. So it's not much of a wonder why sales were down. Especially when it was priced higher than cars like the Chevy Bolt, which has far more range.

Photo | Mazda

To be fair to Mazda, the MX-30 did seem like it was more of a compliance vehicle. The MX-30 is only available in California and, to sell cars in California, Mazda needs some of them to be electrified. So the MX-30 exists, even though it hasn't been selling well enough to justify such existence.

Mazda has plans for future electrification, though. It's current efforts are focused first on plug-in hybrids, such as the CX-90 PHEV and the soon-to-be CX-70 PHEV and CX-50 PHEV. Then, Mazda will add some purely electric vehicles toward the middle of the decade.

Photo | Mazda

The Mazda MX-30 will continue to live on past the 2023 model year, just not here in the United States. In Europe, the MX-30 R-EV will continue to be sold with its Wankel rotary engine range extender. While Mazda North America CEO told Automotive News that a U.S.-bound MX-30 R-EV isn't impossible, it seems highly unlikely.

Few, if any, customers are going to miss the Mazda MX-30. It was inefficient, cramped, lacked range, and was too expensive for what it was. However, Mazda is hoping to release some far more competitive electrified vehicles in the near future.