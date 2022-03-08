2023 Mazda CX-60: New RWD-Based, Hybrid SUV Platform Debuts With 323 HP

In addition to the plug-in four-banger, the CX-60 will also be getting two brand new straight-six engine choices soon: a 3.0-liter gas and 3.3-liter diesel, both with 48-volt mild hybrid assistance. These two will use the same eight-speed gearbox and AWD system as the PHEV but Mazda says they will also be compatible with pure rear-wheel drive.
As for creature comforts, the Takumi trim CX-60 (the top trim you can get in the U.K. market) will include 20-inch black wheels and chrome grille trim while a Convenience Pack adds on a 360-degree camera system with "See-Through View," privacy glass, and wireless charging. Mazda's plug-in crossover will also be available with a new, fancy Mazda Driver Personalization System that uses facial recognition that lets you "log in" to the car more quickly, adjusting the seat, steering wheel, mirrors, HUD, sound, and climate settings to that particular driver's liking.
Translated to American dollars, the CX-60 will cost the British equivalent of about $58,000 and go up to around $63,000 for the top Takumi trim.
In any case, we shouldn't fret too hard because we will be getting the upcoming CX-90 and CX-70—in that order. Like the CX-60, both of those will use Mazda's rear-drive architecture and come with straight-six and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The CX-90 will, as its name suggests, replace the three-row CX-9 while the CX-70 will serve as a new in-betweener model bridging the gap between CX-90 and rugged CX-50.
