2023 Mazda CX-60: New RWD-Based, Hybrid SUV Platform Debuts With 323 HP

Mazda's first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the CX-60, has officially broken cover. Arriving in overseas markets this fall, the 2023 Mazda CX-60 will not be coming to the U.S. But it's still quite notable not just because of its status as Mazda's first PHEV but also for the fact that it's set to be the most powerful production Mazda ever. No, really, it is.

Here are the headline facts and figures: 323 total horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine, a 100-kW electric motor, and a 17.8-kWh battery positioned low between the axles. I was a bit skeptical over a 323-hp car claiming to be the most powerful Mazda ever at first too, but... I think the company is right. The old RX-7 technically only made 276 hp because of Japan's gentlemen's agreement, and it's not like the RX-8 or any of the Miatas were powerhouse sports cars. The company's current turbo 2.5-liter Mazda3 and CX-9, meanwhile, make 250 hp tops.