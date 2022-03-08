2023 Mazda CX-60: New RWD-Based, Hybrid SUV Platform Debuts With 323 HP

While we won't be getting this stateside, the related CX-70 and CX-90 are coming to our shores.

By Chris Tsui
Mazda

Mazda's first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the CX-60, has officially broken cover. Arriving in overseas markets this fall, the 2023 Mazda CX-60 will not be coming to the U.S. But it's still quite notable not just because of its status as Mazda's first PHEV but also for the fact that it's set to be the most powerful production Mazda ever. No, really, it is. 

Here are the headline facts and figures: 323 total horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine, a 100-kW electric motor, and a 17.8-kWh battery positioned low between the axles. I was a bit skeptical over a 323-hp car claiming to be the most powerful Mazda ever at first too, but... I think the company is right. The old RX-7 technically only made 276 hp because of Japan's gentlemen's agreement, and it's not like the RX-8 or any of the Miatas were powerhouse sports cars. The company's current turbo 2.5-liter Mazda3 and CX-9, meanwhile, make 250 hp tops. 

As for specs that have a little more bearing on the real-world driving experience, the PHEV CX-60 can run on electricity alone for 39 miles (or 42 miles if you restrict it to city streets, apparently) and at speeds of up to 62 mph. Floor it from a stop with both gas and electricity flowing and 62 mph arrives in 5.8 seconds. The car uses an "all-new" eight-speed automatic transmission and shaft-based, permanent all-wheel drive. Five drive modes are on tap: Normal, Sport, Off-Road, Towing, and electric-only EV, while Hill Descent Control is available for those who frequently use that third drive mode. 

It may be all-wheel drive but the CX-60 is built on a rear-drive platform. Pair that with double-wishbone suspension up front and a rigid body and Mazda is promising the same behind-the-wheel fun that's become a hallmark of the brand.

In addition to the plug-in four-banger, the CX-60 will also be getting two brand new straight-six engine choices soon: a 3.0-liter gas and 3.3-liter diesel, both with 48-volt mild hybrid assistance. These two will use the same eight-speed gearbox and AWD system as the PHEV but Mazda says they will also be compatible with pure rear-wheel drive.

As for creature comforts, the Takumi trim CX-60 (the top trim you can get in the U.K. market) will include 20-inch black wheels and chrome grille trim while a Convenience Pack adds on a 360-degree camera system with "See-Through View," privacy glass, and wireless charging. Mazda's plug-in crossover will also be available with a new, fancy Mazda Driver Personalization System that uses facial recognition that lets you "log in" to the car more quickly, adjusting the seat, steering wheel, mirrors, HUD, sound, and climate settings to that particular driver's liking.

Translated to American dollars, the CX-60 will cost the British equivalent of about $58,000 and go up to around $63,000 for the top Takumi trim. 

In any case, we shouldn't fret too hard because we will be getting the upcoming CX-90 and CX-70—in that order. Like the CX-60, both of those will use Mazda's rear-drive architecture and come with straight-six and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The CX-90 will, as its name suggests, replace the three-row CX-9 while the CX-70 will serve as a new in-betweener model bridging the gap between CX-90 and rugged CX-50

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com.

