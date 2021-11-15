2022 Mazda CX-50: AWD and All-Terrains Take the Compact Crossover Off-Road

The CX-50 rides on the same platform as the handsome CX-30 and is powered—at least for now—by Mazda's tried-and-true family of 2.5-liter engines. Buyers have the option of choosing the naturally aspirated version or a more muscular turbocharged variant at launch, both of which still sit transversely in the engine bay, meaning that buyers hoping to see a longitudinal inline-six will need to wait until Mazda's remaining pair of larger crossovers are revealed. Mazda says it will eventually offer the CX-50 with electrified powertrains, too, one of which will be a traditional hybrid.

All-wheel drive is standard, as one might expect for a crossover that's touted for some light off-roading. Mazda has also added a new selectable drive mode that caters to off-road use, but will still provide pavement-centric options like sport and towing modes.

Mazda didn't specify which tires will be available on the CX-50, though zooming in on the examples shown here reveals Falken Wildpeaks—a popular all-terrain pick in the industry.