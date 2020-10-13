Jay Leno's 1996 Dodge Viper GTS Coupe Is Only Getting Better After 25 Years

After wowing the world with its concept at the 1989 Detroit Auto Show, Chrysler boss Bob Lutz set up Team Viper, an 85-member-strong crew tasked with creating a new halo car for a brand then known for its minivans. This product was to be a V10-powered torque monster inspired by Carroll Shelby and Peter Brock's legacy that would not only put America back on the high-performance sports car map, but also force GM to step it up a notch with its Corvette development.

Unsurprisingly, in 1993, a certain enthusiast called Jay Leno got the second series-production Viper RT/10 finished in black after the first one landed at Chrysler design chief Tom Gale. Leno is a huge fan of his side-piped roadster to this day, yet can't help to admit that parking a sports car with no windows or roof can be troublesome around Los Angeles.