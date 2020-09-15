Did You Know Chevy Built a 12-Cylinder Corvette C4 ZR-12? This Is What It Sounds Like
It was meant to take on the 1992 Dodge Viper, but sadly, GM pulled the plug.
After Chrysler made a massive bang with its Dodge Viper R/T 10 concept at the 1989 Detroit Motor Show, General Motors decided to look for a suitable answer to their 8-liter truck V10, just in case the C4's chassis could handle such forces. For production, Chrysler chose an all-aluminum evolution of its massive engine while GM started its experiments with a V12 based on the Chevrolet small-block, designed and built by racing engine ace Ryan Falconer.
By using an aluminum block over the standard cast iron of the V8, the fuel-injected 90-degree Falconer V12 weighs roughly 500 pounds, some 100 more than Chevy's L98 V8. In return for the added mass, it also produces 686 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. For 1992, the Dodge Viper hit the roads packing 400 horsepower and 465 pound-feet, while an upgraded 1993 Corvette ZR-1's LT5 produced 405 horsepower and 385 pound-feet.
Designed mostly with marine racing in mind and available in both super- and turbocharged form, Falconer's alloy V12 is pretty much the opposite of a low-displacement European V12 in concept. According to the video below, it measures 8.0 liters—identical to the Viper and more than two liters larger than the Lamborghini Diablo's V12. When used in the C4, Chevrolet even added side pipes to test out that Viper look, only to ultimately cancel the ZR-12 project, perhaps in light of the Lotus-tweaked DOHC-engined 1991 ZR-1's track performance. According to a period test by Motor Trend, the ZR-12 prototype did the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds at 133 mph. Road & Track clocked the 1991 ZR-1 at 13.4 seconds.
One of the 1989 ZR-12 prototypes resides at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where it's parked next to an equally red first-gen Viper. When occasionally moved around, the C4 ZR-12's power plant screams of torque, compromised fuel economy and a brief idea that overall made less sense than selling Callaway's twin-turbo Sledgehammer Corvettes through Chevy dealerships.
Still, a red V12 sports car made in America? The C4 platform is just full of pleasant surprises.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDIt Took GM Six Years to Fix the Chevy Corvette C4 by Ditching the Doug Nash 4+3 Gearbox1989 was the year the C4 finally came into its own.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow the Gordon Murray T.50's V12 Can Hit Its 12,100 RPM Redline In Just .3 SecondsIt revs nearly three times quicker than the McLaren F1's BMW V12.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin Victor: An 847-HP V12 One-Off With a Manual Gearbox and Stunning LooksWith parts lifted from both the Vulcan, the One-77 and the Valkyrie, this is the most powerful Aston with a stick yet.READ NOW
- RELATED2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 Will Have 625-HP, Flat-Plane V8 That Revs to 9,000 RPM: ReportIt'll supposedly be a road-going version of the C8.R race car's power plant.READ NOW
- RELATEDChevrolet Corvette C8.R Pulls Out of the Rescheduled 24 Hours of Le MansThe mid-engined 'Vette's maiden French race will have to wait for now.READ NOW