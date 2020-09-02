From Porsche 917s to Singers, This California Shop Makes Racing Engines Sing

Yet the high-profile Singer flat-six builds are only a fraction of their business. Ed Pink Racing Engines will touch anything from a TRD Toyota Midget engine, BMW M12 F1 unit to a Chevy T70 CanAm monster, not to mention the rarest of Offenhauser, NOVI, Cosworth and Porsche motorsport designs. As such, the company continues to purchase rare parts and collections, relying heavily on the know-how of its most experienced employees, as well as the information that may have come with the cars curtesy of their previous owners.

Regardless of how unattainable a vintage racing part may be, laser-scanning, 3D-printing, and precision machining is always there to help. At Ed Pink Racing, all engines go through the same process and quality checks that Ed Pink set before retiring in 2008. What begins with the disassembly and cleaning continues with the pressure and crack testing of castings, as well as major components like rods and crankshafts.

With the problems identified and customers consulted, the team completes a rebuild to the tightest tolerances, applying numerous quality checks, an extensive break-in process, dyno testing and then cosmetic detailing. With the rarest racing engines powering some of the most valuable collector cars, everything matters.