The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet Is $115,000

Dodge is like the Olive Garden of automakers, and thanks to today’s loan-writing practices, just about anyone with a pulse and some pocket lint can gorge themselves on V8-powered vehicles like they’re unlimited breadsticks. This year makes the 20th anniversary of Hemi-powered Durangos, and the automaker is marking the occasion with two special-edition R/Ts and another Last Call-style 2025 Hellcat variant—the Silver Bullet—with the list price of $113,325 plus destination fees.

I was only briefly agog at the idea of a six-figure Durango when I realized that you could already buy a Durango Hellcat Plus (about $102,000) and Durango Hellcat Premium (about $107,000) for the 2024 model year. There’s a base Durango Hellcat too (about $96,000), not to mention three versions of the non-supercharged V8 R/T and two SRT 392 trims. That makes 15 Durango variants, now 18 with two R/T commemorative models and this new Silver Bullet deal.

I do enjoy poking fun at Dodge for its big glutton energy, but I do respect this hustle. Why not keep cranking out special editions and huge engines if people keep forking over money for them? I certainly can’t knock the business model of “milking a good idea” as an online writer these days—figuring out how to squeeze maximum user engagement out of any given creative property is a big part of every job in 2024.

Stellantis

All that said, I consider a Durango R/T a bit of a guilty pleasure. They’re pretty cool SUVs that can carry a lot of people, things, and weight, look decent, sound good, and provide very satisfying highway merges. I also feel the Hellcat is overkill to the point where it stops being fun, but I know I’m also not the target market. If you are, though, you can put in an order for a Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet at a Dodge dealership right now. I already mentioned that the list price is $113,325, and Durango destination fees are about $1,600, so call it $115,000. It’s a lot of money for anything, and indeed, it’s a pretty decent price jump over a “normal” Durango Hellcat.

Enhancements over that version are basically just decorative, so you’ve either got to be a huge fan of Coors Light, Bob Seger’s band, or special edition cars (maybe all three?) to justify the investment. Dodge’s press release states that both the Hellcat Silver Bullet and R/T Anniversary SUVs are “limited production” vehicles but does not specify an exact number, which reminds me of an old Seinfeld bit: “Yes they’re limited to the number we can sell.” Nevertheless, here’s what Dodge shared about the vehicle’s unique dressing:

2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet Special Features

Stellantis

Satin Black painted hood​, featured for the first time on a Durango

Grey metallic SRT Hellcat badging

Satin Black Dodge taillamp badge

SRT black exhaust tips ​

Red six-piston Brembo brake system ​

20-by-10-inch Lights Out finished wheels

Ebony Red Nappa leather seats, featured for the first time on a Durango SRT

SRT Hellcat logo accented with sepia stitch and embroidered on seatbacks

Premium wrapped instrument panel and forged carbon-fiber interior accents

Suede steering wheel embellished with silver and sepia accent stitching

Suede headliner

Dual silver and sepia accent stitching throughout the interior

If you’re keen but not quite excited enough to smash a 700-horsepower SUV through your credit score, there are two lesser Durango special editions for 2025. There’s a 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Plus for about $68,000 and a Premium with a few more fancy frills at about $72,000. Here’s the breakdown on that one:

2025 Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Special Features

Stellantis

Black HEMI hood graphic​

“345” fender badging with Brass Monkey accents

20-by-10-inch Y-spoke forged lightweight Brass Monkey wheels​

SRT seats featuring distinctive Tupelo bronze-like stitching accents and “345” embroidered on seatbacks

Black exterior badging

Tow N Go package adding performance-tuned steering, adaptive damping suspension, Brembo brakes, active exhaust, and 8,700 lbs. of towing capacity

Black six-piston Brembo brake system ​

Premium wrapped instrument panel and forged carbon-fiber interior accents​

Second-row captain’s chairs

SRT Track Experience featured for the first time on a Durango R/T and exclusive to the 20th Anniversary Edition

From the perspective of technological innovation, these are a couple of nothingburgers. But boy are they juicy-looking. This has definitely destroyed my trust in ever hearing about a “last edition” Durango, though. Remember when the Durango Hellcat was supposedly a single-year collector’s item?