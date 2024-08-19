The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet Is $115,000

The very old third-gen Durango is getting a very powerful, very expensive limited edition for its 14th season.

By Andrew P. Collins

Posted on Aug 19, 2024 3:55 PM EDT

6 minute read

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet special-edition vehicle.
Stellantis

Dodge is like the Olive Garden of automakers, and thanks to today’s loan-writing practices, just about anyone with a pulse and some pocket lint can gorge themselves on V8-powered vehicles like they’re unlimited breadsticks. This year makes the 20th anniversary of Hemi-powered Durangos, and the automaker is marking the occasion with two special-edition R/Ts and another Last Call-style 2025 Hellcat variant—the Silver Bullet—with the list price of $113,325 plus destination fees.

I was only briefly agog at the idea of a six-figure Durango when I realized that you could already buy a Durango Hellcat Plus (about $102,000) and Durango Hellcat Premium (about $107,000) for the 2024 model year. There’s a base Durango Hellcat too (about $96,000), not to mention three versions of the non-supercharged V8 R/T and two SRT 392 trims. That makes 15 Durango variants, now 18 with two R/T commemorative models and this new Silver Bullet deal.

I do enjoy poking fun at Dodge for its big glutton energy, but I do respect this hustle. Why not keep cranking out special editions and huge engines if people keep forking over money for them? I certainly can’t knock the business model of “milking a good idea” as an online writer these days—figuring out how to squeeze maximum user engagement out of any given creative property is a big part of every job in 2024.

Stellantis

All that said, I consider a Durango R/T a bit of a guilty pleasure. They’re pretty cool SUVs that can carry a lot of people, things, and weight, look decent, sound good, and provide very satisfying highway merges. I also feel the Hellcat is overkill to the point where it stops being fun, but I know I’m also not the target market. If you are, though, you can put in an order for a Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet at a Dodge dealership right now. I already mentioned that the list price is $113,325, and Durango destination fees are about $1,600, so call it $115,000. It’s a lot of money for anything, and indeed, it’s a pretty decent price jump over a “normal” Durango Hellcat.

Enhancements over that version are basically just decorative, so you’ve either got to be a huge fan of Coors Light, Bob Seger’s band, or special edition cars (maybe all three?) to justify the investment. Dodge’s press release states that both the Hellcat Silver Bullet and R/T Anniversary SUVs are “limited production” vehicles but does not specify an exact number, which reminds me of an old Seinfeld bit: “Yes they’re limited to the number we can sell.” Nevertheless, here’s what Dodge shared about the vehicle’s unique dressing:

2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet Special Features

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet special-edition vehicle.
Stellantis
  • Satin Black painted hood​, featured for the first time on a Durango
  • Grey metallic SRT Hellcat badging
  • Satin Black Dodge taillamp badge
  • SRT black exhaust tips ​
  • Red six-piston Brembo brake system ​
  • 20-by-10-inch Lights Out finished wheels 
  • Ebony Red Nappa leather seats, featured for the first time on a Durango SRT
  • SRT Hellcat logo accented with sepia stitch and embroidered on seatbacks
  • Premium wrapped instrument panel and forged carbon-fiber interior accents
  • Suede steering wheel embellished with silver and sepia accent stitching
  • Suede headliner
  • Dual silver and sepia accent stitching throughout the interior

If you’re keen but not quite excited enough to smash a 700-horsepower SUV through your credit score, there are two lesser Durango special editions for 2025. There’s a 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Plus for about $68,000 and a Premium with a few more fancy frills at about $72,000. Here’s the breakdown on that one:

2025 Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Special Features

2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary special-edition vehicle.
2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary special-edition vehicle.
Stellantis
  • Black HEMI hood graphic​
  • “345” fender badging with Brass Monkey accents
  • 20-by-10-inch Y-spoke forged lightweight Brass Monkey wheels​
  • SRT seats featuring distinctive Tupelo bronze-like stitching accents and “345” embroidered on seatbacks
  • Black exterior badging
  • Tow N Go package adding performance-tuned steering, adaptive damping suspension, Brembo brakes, active exhaust, and 8,700 lbs. of towing capacity
  • Black six-piston Brembo brake system ​
  • Premium wrapped instrument panel and forged carbon-fiber interior accents​
  • Second-row captain’s chairs
  • SRT Track Experience featured for the first time on a Durango R/T and exclusive to the 20th Anniversary Edition

From the perspective of technological innovation, these are a couple of nothingburgers. But boy are they juicy-looking. This has definitely destroyed my trust in ever hearing about a “last edition” Durango, though. Remember when the Durango Hellcat was supposedly a single-year collector’s item?

Interior of 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet special-edition vehicle.
Interior of 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary special-edition vehicle.
The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet special-edition vehicle includes 20-by-10-inch Lights Out finished wheels.
The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary special-edition vehicle includes 20-by-10-inch Brass Monkey wheels.
Clockwise from top left: Hellcat Silver Bullet interior; R/T interior; 20×10 “Brass Monkey” wheels (R/T); and 20×10 “Lights Out” wheels (Hellcat). Stellantis