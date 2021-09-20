The Dodge Durango Will Die in 2024: Report

Having been with us a decade already, the Durango is one of several vehicles in Dodge's lineup that could benefit from more than just a bigger V8. But while a Dodge renaissance is coming, with Challenger and Charger redesigns potentially on the way for 2024 along with that electric muscle car, the Durango does not seem an apparent beneficiary.

Instead, Automotive News reports that production of the current Durango will continue through that year, with no known successor model in the works. Mopar Insiders indicated in 2018 that a new generation of Durango could move to a Ram 1500-based body-on-frame architecture, like the competing Chevy Tahoe, though such a significant change is not the kind to escape the typically well-connected Automotive News. If the Durango has a future, there's a fair chance that Stellantis simply hasn't finalized how it'll execute the next-gen model.