Dodge CEO All But Confirms Current Charger and Challenger Will Live Until 2024

That raised questions about models powered by the company's numerous V8s, particularly the Charger and Challenger. The future of these two cars seemed uncertain, but now we have some idea of what to expect, thanks to reporting by Muscle Cars and Trucks . As it turns out, there might be some overlap between the debut of Dodge's performance EV in 2024 and the continued production run of the Challenger and Charger.

Dodge said back in early July that the future of its performance cars will be electric. New platforms were announced, slogans were thrown around—it was an exciting day for the brand. The Auburn Hills-based automaker said that it was reaching the limits of internal combustion and that its first electric muscle car could be expected by 2024.

MC&T caught up with Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis at the Roadkill Nights event in Pontiac, Michigan, which the automaker sponsors. In an interview, the chief executive detailed how the beginning of a new era doesn't necessarily translate into the hard end of another.

“The new car comes in 2024. We didn’t say that the current cars are going to die in 2024," Kuniskis explained. "There might be a little overlap, but you’re not going to have years and years and years of the classic and the new one at the same time.”

The Drive reached out to Dodge for comment on Kuniskis' quote, though a spokesperson responded, "We don't have any elaboration to offer in regard to future product plans."

We've previously reported that an updated Challenger and Charger may come in 2023, although that news was teased by the automaker back in October of 2019. Since then, the automotive landscape has changed. Many countries have pledged to limit or ban the sale of internal combustion vehicles much sooner than was initially anticipated. A ban has yet to come to the United States (minus California), however, the Biden administration is tightening emissions restrictions once again after a brief respite during former President Trump's tenure.