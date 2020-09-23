California Bans the Sale of New Gas and Diesel Cars by 2035

As the global climate crisis literally heats up before humanity's eyes, countries across the globe are taking drastic action to slash carbon outputs—many of them by moving to ban the sale of new internal combustion-engined vehicles (ICEVs). Some locales, such as Great Britain, have proposed merely culling diesel engines 15 years from now, while others such as Amsterdam have floated complete prohibitions on internal combustion engines (ICE) as soon as a decade out. And joining their ranks somewhere in the middle will be the state of California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed a ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles by 2035.

"We're facing a climate crisis," Newsom said on Twitter, just short of a year after repealing California's automatic loud-exhaust ticket law. "We need bold action. CA is phasing out the internal combustion engine. By 2035 every new car sold in CA will be an emission-free vehicle. Cars shouldn’t give our kids asthma. Make wildfires worse. Melt glaciers. Or raise sea levels."