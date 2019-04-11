Dodge Challenger, Charger 'Stars & Stripes' Package Is a Burnout-Ripping Salute to the Troops

Dodge prides itself as one of the most patriotic car companies. Its branding, commercials, and charity work are very America-centric, so it's no surprise the brand's developed a loyal fanbase in our nation’s military personnel. To celebrate this, Fiat-Chrysler is rolling out a new Stars & Stripes Edition of the Dodge Challenger and Charger.

Debuting next week at the New York Auto Show, the Stars & Stripes Edition can be optioned for $1,995 on the Charger GT RWD, Charger R/T, and Charger Scat Pack, as well as the Challenger, Challenger R/T, and Challenger Scat Pack. Performance is unchanged; rather, the package offers a few unique appearance changes.