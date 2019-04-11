Dodge Challenger, Charger 'Stars & Stripes' Package Is a Burnout-Ripping Salute to the Troops
Few things could be more American than a patriotic burnout.
Dodge prides itself as one of the most patriotic car companies. Its branding, commercials, and charity work are very America-centric, so it's no surprise the brand's developed a loyal fanbase in our nation’s military personnel. To celebrate this, Fiat-Chrysler is rolling out a new Stars & Stripes Edition of the Dodge Challenger and Charger.
Debuting next week at the New York Auto Show, the Stars & Stripes Edition can be optioned for $1,995 on the Charger GT RWD, Charger R/T, and Charger Scat Pack, as well as the Challenger, Challenger R/T, and Challenger Scat Pack. Performance is unchanged; rather, the package offers a few unique appearance changes.
Exterior tweaks are subtle, consisting of a Satin Black and Silver center accent stripe, Satin Black American Flag fender ornaments, package-specific 20-inch black wheels with black badging, and bronzed four-piston Brembo brake calipers for Challenger and Charger Scat Packs. The bronze appearance brake package can be optioned for Charger and Challenger GT and R/T models.
Dodge has also made modifications to the interiors of the Charger and Challenger. Inside, the Stars & Stripes package adopts a similar motif as the exterior— Gloss Black accents adorn the interior surfaces, as well as a unique Black-on-Black cloth seat with an embroidered star. Bronze accents are also found on the gauge cluster and seat stitches.
Dodge will only offer the Stars & Stripes package with a handful of colors, including Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle. Taking it a step further, Dodge's "Honoring Those Who Serve" program will offer a $500 discount on the cars for active military, active reserve, retired military, retired military reserve, and honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of their discharge date.
