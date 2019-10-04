SRT Design Boss Wants Dodge Challenger, Charger Owners to Take off Their Splitter Guards
The Mopar community's latest trend of keeping the shipping protectors on "ruins the lines of the car," Mark Trostle thinks.
Dodge's head of design Mark Trostle has taken to the internet to make a simple plea with Challenger and Charger owners: please remove your cars' splitter guards. They aren't part of the design and Trostle—along with plenty of others—think they "ruin" the muscle machines' lines.
For those (fortunately) unfamiliar with this debacle, Dodge installed yellow plastic protectors on the underside of some Chargers' and Challengers' splitters to protect them during transport to dealers. A few dealers delivered the cars to customers with the guards in place and some buyers, liking the look, didn't remove them either. Reinstalling discarded guards became a popular yet controversial mod within the Mopar community, and in the summer of 2018, the silly debate over what people do with their Dodges leaked into the mainstream online car discourse.
And now, Mark Trostle hopes to end the discussion once and for all by siding with the remove the splitter guard crowd.
"This is the final word: When we did the sketch for the Charger and Challenger, it never had yellow strips on it," Trostle declared in the final minute of a video uploaded to YouTube by Brian Makse.
"I wish they would take them off, you're just ruining the paint! And they say to be removed by dealer, it's molded in, it's there to ship the vehicle. It ruins—to me, as a designer, it ruins the lines of the car," Trostle continued.
Dodge has sided with Trostle on the matter and will change the color of its splitter guards to a more violet color, which Trostle hopes will end the trend.
"For the new splitter guards, we've introduced a new, fashionable purple color that...we'll see if that one takes off. I hope it doesn't. It's purple."
- RELATED2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Gets 717 HP With Daytona 50th Anniversary EditionOnly 501 of these high-powered muscle machines will be built in honor of the original '69 Charger Daytona.READ NOW
- RELATEDMuscle Car Owners Are Dumping Mustang, Camaro, Challenger for Jeep Wrangler, FCA Boss SaysAs it turns out, buyers don’t care about speed or off-roading as much as they do American pride.READ NOW
- RELATEDInfamous Hellcat-Swapped Mazda Miata Heads to Barrett-Jackson Auction in Las VegasHow much would you pay for a 707-horsepower Miata?READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Mustang With a Chevy Camaro Z/28 Front End Is a Cursed SightMustaro? Camstang?READ NOW
- RELATEDHertz Will Rent You a 750-HP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Tuned by NASCAR's Hendrick MotorsportsThere's also a more affordable variant that pumps out "just" 480 horsepower.READ NOW