SRT Design Boss Wants Dodge Challenger, Charger Owners to Take off Their Splitter Guards

Dodge's head of design Mark Trostle has taken to the internet to make a simple plea with Challenger and Charger owners: please remove your cars' splitter guards. They aren't part of the design and Trostle—along with plenty of others—think they "ruin" the muscle machines' lines.

For those (fortunately) unfamiliar with this debacle, Dodge installed yellow plastic protectors on the underside of some Chargers' and Challengers' splitters to protect them during transport to dealers. A few dealers delivered the cars to customers with the guards in place and some buyers, liking the look, didn't remove them either. Reinstalling discarded guards became a popular yet controversial mod within the Mopar community, and in the summer of 2018, the silly debate over what people do with their Dodges leaked into the mainstream online car discourse.

And now, Mark Trostle hopes to end the discussion once and for all by siding with the remove the splitter guard crowd.

"This is the final word: When we did the sketch for the Charger and Challenger, it never had yellow strips on it," Trostle declared in the final minute of a video uploaded to YouTube by Brian Makse.