Cars and Coffee Geniuses Roast Dodge Owners With Pool Noodle Splitter Guards

Attendees of a Cars & Coffee event this past weekend coordinated a creative way of poking fun at Dodge owners who leave their cars' pesky splitter guards on post-sale. How? By attaching yellow pool noodles to their own cars' splitters.

It's unclear where this car meet actually took place, with only a handful of photos popping up on a Facebook car group over the weekend. But needless to say, it's lighthearted and hilarious fun. These geniuses mimicked the yellow, plastic splitter guards you sometimes see on Dodge Challengers and Chargers that have become the most inexplicably controversial trend in the car scene today. Dodge installs these plastic covers on its twin muscle cars to protect their chin splitters while they ride on transporter trucks on the way to dealers, which are supposed to remove the covers before handing over the cars to customers. Some cars, however, arrive in customers' hands with these covers still on and some folks who like the look keep them on for good. Others go as far as buying aftermarket units to replace the ones pitched away by the dealer.