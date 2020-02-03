Cars and Coffee Geniuses Roast Dodge Owners With Pool Noodle Splitter Guards
Love'em or hate'em, this is hilarious.
Attendees of a Cars & Coffee event this past weekend coordinated a creative way of poking fun at Dodge owners who leave their cars' pesky splitter guards on post-sale. How? By attaching yellow pool noodles to their own cars' splitters.
It's unclear where this car meet actually took place, with only a handful of photos popping up on a Facebook car group over the weekend. But needless to say, it's lighthearted and hilarious fun. These geniuses mimicked the yellow, plastic splitter guards you sometimes see on Dodge Challengers and Chargers that have become the most inexplicably controversial trend in the car scene today. Dodge installs these plastic covers on its twin muscle cars to protect their chin splitters while they ride on transporter trucks on the way to dealers, which are supposed to remove the covers before handing over the cars to customers. Some cars, however, arrive in customers' hands with these covers still on and some folks who like the look keep them on for good. Others go as far as buying aftermarket units to replace the ones pitched away by the dealer.
It's a completely inconsequential mod—if you want to call it one—but the internet did as it does, and got up in a tizzy about what other people do to their cars. As the presence of a grey Charger bedecked in a pool noodle shows, even Dodge owners are divided over whether splitter guards are tacky or a neat highlight to their cars' front bumpers. This hubbub has even reached the ears of SRT design boss Mark Trostle, who in October issued a public plea to owners asking them to take off their splitter guards.
So, is keeping the splitter covers on your Dodge sacrilege, or is it tasteful? We're inclined to say neither. What a Charger owner does with their car's front bumper is of no consequence to anyone, so it's fair to say the entire debate surrounding splitter guards is a waste of time for internet busybodies. You do you, Dodge owners, and don't let anyone tell you what to do with your cars. Just be sure to laugh with us at these pool noodles, because no matter how you feel about splitter guards, there's nothing like good satire.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
