Here's the Real Story of That Ludicrously Bad Dodge Charger Hellcat Frame Repair

When we initially shared a video of a Dodge Charger Hellcat with an awful subframe repair in April of this year, some folks told us that we'd been had—that the video was surely a joke, a fake. More recently, though, multiple people who have actually seen the car reached out to us with more photos of the damage, subsequent repairs (if you want to call them that), and an explanation of how this Hellcat got so badly mangled in the first place.

Its story begins February 19, 2020, which is when a Vehicle History VIN check specifies as the date when this Hellcat was sold to its last known private owner. At some point during that owner's possession, the Hellcat was stolen and crashed, presumably by the person who stole it. We initially suspected that the kind of crash that could tear a subframe asunder would have left it with plenty of additional, invisible damage, and our suspicions were confirmed when an individual (who wished to remain anonymous) reached out with the photos below.