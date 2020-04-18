Dodge Challenger Hellcat Driver Suffers 168-MPH Blowout Immediately After Passing Cop

The lime green, 707-horsepower Challenger Hellcat was clocked just after midnight Saturday morning, traveling roughly 168 miles per hour. For reference, that's nearly 100 mph over the posted limit. The Ontario Provincial Police said in a Facebook post that the Mopar's tire blew just as it passed the cruiser, which caused the driver to stop in a fit of sparks and smoke.

Amazingly, nobody was hurt and the car sustained little damage in the incident. When all was said and done, the driver picked up charges for driving stunts, careless driving, and driving with cannabis readily available.

His Hellcat was impounded and he lost his license for seven days, but neither of those consequences came anywhere close to what could have happened after losing a tire at nearly 170 mph. In fact, it’s surprising that the only damage to the car—other than the tire and wheel—was its rear bumper, which appears to have been torn off by the tire.