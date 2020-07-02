2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye: 797 HP And a 10-Second Quarter-Mile Stock

Few people have driven a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and said, "Hmmm. Not quick enough." Most who have, though, seem to work at Fiat-Chrysler as the company has gone all-in on a Hellcat Redeye variant of the muscle sedan that makes just shy of 800 horsepower. Oh yeah, and it can run the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds as verified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).

The Charger Hellcat Redeye carries over the aggressive stance from its Widebody brethren but packs an extra 80 horsepower for 797 in total (lowlier Hellcats get a 10-hp bump for 2021). It's 3.5 inches broader from fender to fender than the "normal" Hellcat, allowing for even wider wheels and tires—20-by-11-inch rollers accommodate Pirelli 305/35 rubber at all four corners. They help launch the Charger Redeye to 60 miles per hour in the mid-three-second range, and it won't stop until it hits 203 mph. Every elite Hellcat Redeye owner will try to hit that mark, likely on a public road. Kidding!... Kind of.