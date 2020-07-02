2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock: Drag Radials and 807 HP on Pump Gas
It's like a Demon Lite—if you consider a 10.5-second quarter-mile diluted.
The Challenger is inarguably Dodge's poster-child for all things speed. It gets the most powerful variants of any SRT model in the lineup and its two-door layout inherently lends itself to mean-mugging muscle. Just because Fiat-Chrysler is throwing the supercharged Hellcat V8 in seemingly every car out there doesn't mean it's forgetting about the Challenger, either—the new-for-2021 SRT Super Stock is proof of that.
If you're familiar with the Challenger SRT Demon, then the 807-hp Super Stock will certainly seem familiar. If you own a Challenger SRT Demon, then the Super Stock will most likely make you regret a few life decisions and probably make you drink heavily. The specs are eerily similar—it touts a widebody stance and 315/40 Nitto drag radials at all four corners, just like the Demon, and it makes do with exactly one (1) fewer horsepower on pump gas. The Super Stock is a good amount slower than the Demon in the zero-to-60, though it can still complete the feat in just 3.25 seconds.
“I swore that we’d never build another Demon and we won’t,” said Tim Kuniskis, head of FCA Passenger Cars North America. “But I also said that every Challenger Hellcat and Redeye comes with an unspoken commitment to uphold the brand and the new Challenger SRT Super Stock is engineered to do just that.”
The Challenger Super Stock can trounce the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 131 mph, though it quickly caps out at 168 mph thanks to those sticky drag radials. Luckily, you also have brakes to stop you at the end of the 1320 as Dodge fitted all-aluminum Brembo four-piston calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors to the front of the car.
Drag-focused drive modes reiterate the Super Stock's emphasis on straight-line speed, as do its active Bilstein dampers. Those help shift as much weight as possible to the rear tires for an effective launch. As you head down the strip, the fronts take on a firm compression and soft rebound damping setup, at least in Track mode, and they're then tweaked as you swap through Sport and Comfort to respond accordingly.
As you'd expect, the Challenger Super Stock also makes use of the SRT Power Chiller and even features a secondary red key to unlock all of its power potential. Sound familiar? In any case, it's an extremely quick ride and Demon owners still got what they wanted all along—the Demon badge.
Pricing hasn't been announced for the Challenger Super Stock, and neither have production numbers. We'll surely find out before manufacturing kicks off at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario later this year.
