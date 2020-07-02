2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock: Drag Radials and 807 HP on Pump Gas

The Challenger is inarguably Dodge's poster-child for all things speed. It gets the most powerful variants of any SRT model in the lineup and its two-door layout inherently lends itself to mean-mugging muscle. Just because Fiat-Chrysler is throwing the supercharged Hellcat V8 in seemingly every car out there doesn't mean it's forgetting about the Challenger, either—the new-for-2021 SRT Super Stock is proof of that.

If you're familiar with the Challenger SRT Demon, then the 807-hp Super Stock will certainly seem familiar. If you own a Challenger SRT Demon, then the Super Stock will most likely make you regret a few life decisions and probably make you drink heavily. The specs are eerily similar—it touts a widebody stance and 315/40 Nitto drag radials at all four corners, just like the Demon, and it makes do with exactly one (1) fewer horsepower on pump gas. The Super Stock is a good amount slower than the Demon in the zero-to-60, though it can still complete the feat in just 3.25 seconds.

“I swore that we’d never build another Demon and we won’t,” said Tim Kuniskis, head of FCA Passenger Cars North America. “But I also said that every Challenger Hellcat and Redeye comes with an unspoken commitment to uphold the brand and the new Challenger SRT Super Stock is engineered to do just that.”