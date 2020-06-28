Here's How a 2020 Chevy Corvette Holds Up Against a Dodge Challenger Demon in the Quarter-Mile
The Demon's 313-hp advantage should make this no contest, but you'd be surprised what launch control can do.
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is plenty quick around a circuit, and thanks to its mid-mounted 6.2-liter V8, it can hold its own in a straight line. That said, it's a completely different beast than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, a muscle car built specifically for the drag strip. Pitting them against one another in a short-distance sprint seems unfair—and truthfully, it is—but that hasn't stopped the crew at Throttle House from doing exactly that.
See, the Corvette C8 has an expertly tuned launch control function that helps make the most of its 495 horsepower. That makes it easier to send off the line than the 808-hp Demon, which is running on street tires and pump gas for this battle. If the two were duking it out on a track with a sticky surface and other racing goodies, it'd be no contest. But because they're racing on the street, the playing field is leveled, at least by a little bit.
The Corvette also slots into a lighter weight class as it's carrying around 3,600 pounds—the Challenger tips the scales at 4,280.
To keep things close, the guys perform an off-the-line drag race as well as a rolling start to compare the two. With the Demon being nearly impossible to launch, it's forced to play catch up with the agile 'Vette. When the tables turn and both take off from a roll, however, the Demon makes use of its 313-hp advantage.
It’s mid-engine precision versus front-engine muscle in a battle for internet bragging rights. We always knew the Demon was a quarter-mile hell raiser and that the C8 is supercar fast, so it comes as no surprise here.
Is there a real purpose behind this video? Nah, not really. Just plain ol' entertainment featuring two cars that would make for a fantastic garage. One for the track, one for the strip.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDOne-Off 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Convertible Is a Drag Racer's Guilty PleasureNormally, chopping the roof off such a high-performance car would be a no-go. This one, however, is a bit different.READ NOW
- RELATEDDodge Challenger SRT Demon Owned by FCA Design Boss Can Be Yours for $139,995Are the car's pedigree and low miles enough to stomach the sizable mark-up?READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Demon-Swapped, 1,525-HP AWD Dodge Charger Widebody Was Built as a Birthday GiftHappy birthday to the world's luckiest Dodge fan.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Dealer Teases Impatient Chevy Corvette C8 Buyers to Get Supra InsteadTired of waiting for your mid-engined ‘Vette? Well, have you considered a Supra?READ NOW
- RELATED2022 Chevy Corvette Z06 Will Offer Active Aero and Carbon Fiber Wheels: ReportAnd gluing it to the ground will be the job of some ultra-wide, sticky rubber.READ NOW