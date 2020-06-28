The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is plenty quick around a circuit, and thanks to its mid-mounted 6.2-liter V8, it can hold its own in a straight line. That said, it's a completely different beast than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, a muscle car built specifically for the drag strip. Pitting them against one another in a short-distance sprint seems unfair—and truthfully, it is—but that hasn't stopped the crew at Throttle House from doing exactly that.

See, the Corvette C8 has an expertly tuned launch control function that helps make the most of its 495 horsepower. That makes it easier to send off the line than the 808-hp Demon, which is running on street tires and pump gas for this battle. If the two were duking it out on a track with a sticky surface and other racing goodies, it'd be no contest. But because they're racing on the street, the playing field is leveled, at least by a little bit.

The Corvette also slots into a lighter weight class as it's carrying around 3,600 pounds—the Challenger tips the scales at 4,280.

To keep things close, the guys perform an off-the-line drag race as well as a rolling start to compare the two. With the Demon being nearly impossible to launch, it's forced to play catch up with the agile 'Vette. When the tables turn and both take off from a roll, however, the Demon makes use of its 313-hp advantage.

It’s mid-engine precision versus front-engine muscle in a battle for internet bragging rights. We always knew the Demon was a quarter-mile hell raiser and that the C8 is supercar fast, so it comes as no surprise here.