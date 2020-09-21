I'm Going to Daily-Drive a 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray. What Do You Want to Know About It?

I've waited a long time to get behind the wheel of the new 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray, which is still constantly referred to as the "C8" even though it's been out for a while now and there are no other new Corvettes being made aside from it. Finally, I got that chance, and now I get to enjoy what millions of hours of research, engineering, and development look like put together. And for that reason, I have to ask: what do you want to know about the new Stingray? Yes, I am aware that you'll find dozens of Corvette reviews and even more videos on YouTube, but what I plan on doing with the car is a bit unconventional. I am going to replace my own 2012 Honda Civic with a bright-orange Corvette for about a week and try to live my life the way I usually do.

Missi Perez

This will involve taking my kid to school, going to the grocery store, running all kinds of errands, and parking a supercar-looking sports car on the street. It's not as fun as lapping a race track, but I'm willing to do this in the name of investigative journalism. And yes, I plan on hooning it, too. Obviously. But I plan on doing Normal Car Things with it to see how that goes. Typically, you'll read reviews that focus on how fast a sports car is or how good it "carves corners." On YouTube, you'll find endless videos of C8 Corvettes drag racing McLaren 720Ss—because for whatever reason that's relevant—and you'll also learn how to masquerade a new 'Vette as a Ferrari.

Jerry Perez