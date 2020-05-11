This Was Bound to Happen: Lambo Doors for Your Chevy Corvette C8
First your neighbor's Accord, now the new 'Vette.
We all love Lambo doors, right? Especially when they're on something like, oh I don't know, a Corolla, or a Taurus. If you can't get enough of things that open in an upward direction—and you just bought a new 2020 Chevy Corvette C8—there's some desperately needed good news. Scissor doors for the C8 are almost here.
This inevitable development for the first mid-engine Corvette comes courtesy of Eikon Motorsports in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is in the process of finalizing a Lambo door conversion kit for the C8 for anyone with $3,000 and a desire to stand out even more. By making its own brackets and using some hinges from Vertical Doors Inc., the company is promising buyers the ability to flex on every other normie C8 owner whenever car meets start happening again. The kit bolts up to existing mounting points inside the C8, so the changes are designed to be reversible.
Then again, if you're putting down the cash necessary to pre-order this kit, you're probably committed enough to not have any second thoughts.
Eikon Motosports has yet to show one of the doors actually opening in the advertised scissor fashion, but they have been giving updates on their Facebook page concerning their progress:
I wouldn't overthink the lack of a finished product. Eikon specializes in adding Lambo doors to just about anything, having recently completed conversions on a Dodge Challenger, a Camaro, and a Plymouth Prowler. They'll figure this one out. Whether or not that this is a great use of $3,000 is another question.
Seeing as Eikon is based in Scottsdale—one of the golf and therefore Corvette capitals of the country—they will probably sell a lot of these kits. Maybe they would make a bit more of they were somewhere like Orlando. That would probably be like taking candy from a baby, though. Just you wait until someone figures out how to fit McLaren-style dihedral doors to the C8. Now that's a potential gold mine.
If you're looking to get one of these kits but don't personally want to rip the doors of of your brand new Corvette, Eikon is also offering installation for $4,300 total. They also offer a lifetime warranty on both the parts and the installation, so you won't be out of pocket if something breaks.
h/t Road and Track
