This Was Bound to Happen: Lambo Doors for Your Chevy Corvette C8

We all love Lambo doors, right? Especially when they're on something like, oh I don't know, a Corolla, or a Taurus. If you can't get enough of things that open in an upward direction—and you just bought a new 2020 Chevy Corvette C8—there's some desperately needed good news. Scissor doors for the C8 are almost here.

This inevitable development for the first mid-engine Corvette comes courtesy of Eikon Motorsports in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is in the process of finalizing a Lambo door conversion kit for the C8 for anyone with $3,000 and a desire to stand out even more. By making its own brackets and using some hinges from Vertical Doors Inc., the company is promising buyers the ability to flex on every other normie C8 owner whenever car meets start happening again. The kit bolts up to existing mounting points inside the C8, so the changes are designed to be reversible.

Then again, if you're putting down the cash necessary to pre-order this kit, you're probably committed enough to not have any second thoughts.

Eikon Motosports has yet to show one of the doors actually opening in the advertised scissor fashion, but they have been giving updates on their Facebook page concerning their progress: