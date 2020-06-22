You Can Deck Out Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Home With Chevy Corvette Swag

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be no Burnout: Paradise, but Nintendo's low-key lifestyle simulator couldn't have come at a better time. During coronavirus' initial landing in the western world, it quenched millions of people's appetite for social activity and home improvement, and continues to do so today for those in some of the hardest-hit countries across the globe. Fortunately for them, there's no shortage of community-designed accessories and decor to try out, some of which is official gear themed around the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.

Released last week, Chevrolet's batch of C8-centric Animal Crossing merch includes multiple shirt designs, floor tiles, and a variety of posters, ranging from the newest evolution of the crossed flags badge to the "Jake" skull motif. GM made these downloadable via QR codes uploaded to its company Pinterest account.