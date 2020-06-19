What's Your All-Time Favorite Racing Game?
We won't judge you if it's Mario Kart.
It's finally the weekend, folks, and for millions if not billions of people around the world, that means only one thing: video games. If you're reading this site, there's a pretty good chance you'll be partial to the kind of games that feature competitions of speed between motorized vehicles such as the recently revealed Gran Turismo 7. Spurred on by this (as well as the fact that I'll be spending the entire weekend finally playing The Last of Us Part II), we thought we'd ask you all: What's your all-time favorite racing video game?
We could compile Top 10 lists until our fingers turn blue but the fact of the matter is that, like any other art form, video games are hugely subjective and often steeped in nostalgia. Sure, the massively fun and gorgeous-looking Forza Horizon 4 might be an easy candidate for racing game G.O.A.T. but for someone who grew up in the '90s hanging out at the arcade after school, fond memories of dropping coins into the Daytona USA machine are hard to beat. Meanwhile, somebody who enjoys a more realistic take on simulated racing will probably have a soft spot for Assetto Corsa or Project CARS.
Personally, my answer to this question always has been (and, I suspect, always will be) the original Gran Turismo. Released in North America in 1998 for the first PlayStation, it was the first mainstream racer to feature this many real-life cars with this much detail. The cars, the graphics, the music, and, if you ask my eight-year-old self, everything about it was a revelation. Future editions of the franchise and its imitators have since surpassed it on scope and technical prowess but, for me, none have really scratched the car-collectathon itch quite like the first GT.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDWatch the Very First Gran Turismo 7 Trailer for the PS5That's a spicy Mazda.READ NOW
- RELATEDTop 10 Racing Games of All TimeFrom modern consoles to dusty old arcades, here's a look at the best car games of all time.READ NOW
- RELATEDForza Horizon 4 Xbox One Review: The Best Arcade Racing Game of All TimeNonstop, open-world fun in the wildest Forza yet.READ NOW