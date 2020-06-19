What's Your All-Time Favorite Racing Game?

It's finally the weekend, folks, and for millions if not billions of people around the world, that means only one thing: video games. If you're reading this site, there's a pretty good chance you'll be partial to the kind of games that feature competitions of speed between motorized vehicles such as the recently revealed Gran Turismo 7. Spurred on by this (as well as the fact that I'll be spending the entire weekend finally playing The Last of Us Part II), we thought we'd ask you all: What's your all-time favorite racing video game?

We could compile Top 10 lists until our fingers turn blue but the fact of the matter is that, like any other art form, video games are hugely subjective and often steeped in nostalgia. Sure, the massively fun and gorgeous-looking Forza Horizon 4 might be an easy candidate for racing game G.O.A.T. but for someone who grew up in the '90s hanging out at the arcade after school, fond memories of dropping coins into the Daytona USA machine are hard to beat. Meanwhile, somebody who enjoys a more realistic take on simulated racing will probably have a soft spot for Assetto Corsa or Project CARS.