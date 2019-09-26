This Is What Need for Speed: Underground 2 Would Look Like in Real Life

Calling The Drive readers of a certain age: prepare to dig up your old PlayStation 2s from your parents' attics. A talented Russian YouTuber has recreated gameplay from the beloved Underground era of Need for Speed games using real-life cars and the result is massively impressive.

Everything from the choice of period-appropriate cars, idiosyncrasies in the camera, animated overlays, and sound effects to, of course, the soundtrack has been meticulously chosen and replicated to instantly take us back to the carefree days of coming home from school, plopping down in front of the TV, and raking up enough virtual cash to spend on a sick new wing for our candy-colored EK Civic.