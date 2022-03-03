What’s Your All-Time Favorite Car in Gran Turismo?

Gran Turismo is perhaps the single most influential game for car enthusiasts of a certain age (say, mid-twenties like me) who had a PlayStation growing up (say, like me). I lost count of the number of hours I sunk into specifically Gran Turismo 4, which came into my life in an era where the only cars I was exposed to were American muscle cars at rural local car meets. All of a sudden, I was introduced to an entire universe of cars with their own legendary performance that I'd never seen before, and I've been hooked on classic JDM cars since then.

With the series back in the news for the release of its latest installment, now seems like as good a time as any to revisit the classics and ask: what car was your favorite? The car I remember most fondly, endlessly grinding away at the special events for (specifically, the Capri Rally, to earn the Toyota Rally Raid RSC Concept as a prize car to sell) was the limited-release "Used Car Shop"-only Mazda 787B.