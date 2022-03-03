Gran Turismo 7 Review: 4K Graphics, 420+ Cars, Not Much Innovation

The timeline is hazy, but I reckon I was about seven years old at the time. I had successfully maneuvered my way to the front of the grid in my highly modified, silver Evo IV. Barreling my way up the tree-covered cliff section of Deep Forest Raceway, doing about a buck-twenty with "Lose Control" by Ash blasting in the background, I thought to myself, "This is the coolest thing I will ever do in this life." Frankly, I've been chasing that high ever since. I'm talking, of course, about the original Gran Turismo on the first PlayStation. Coming onto the scene 25 years ago, GT1 arguably revolutionized the racing game genre and set it on a trajectory to what it is today. It may not have been the very first racer to feature real-world automobiles but it was definitely the most notable one to do so, stuffing a then-incredible 140 vehicles onto its black PlayStation 1 CDs. It was also one of the first (if not the first) mainstream racing game to focus on realistic driving physics—and to stuff as many variants of the Nissan Skyline and Mazda Miata into one title as possible.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Four console generations, six sequels, an entire generation hooked on JDM, one detour into esports and a quarter-century later, Gran Turismo 7 drops today on the PlayStation 5. After more than a decade of arguably middling offerings over its PS3 and PS4 eras, GT7 promises to be a return-to-form for the series. The numbered title is back, for starters, as is the map-style main menu, and the buy-a-cheap-hatchback-and-work-your-way-up CaRPG, car-life simulator gameplay. In addition to providing some long-awaited fan service to those who enjoyed this series back in its golden age, publisher Sony is also aiming to do with GT7 what it did with those first GTs: usher a whole new, younger generation of gamers into the wonderful world of car enthusiasm. When it comes to that first goal, GT7 mostly succeeds. As for that second one, however, I'm not so sure. While other racing games like the fantastic Forza Horizon franchise are very much modern-day products built for audiences with limited attention spans, GT7 is a decidedly awkward and slow-burn in its approach, almost to a fault. Also sure to alienate new, younger players is the glaring absence of a true any-car, any-track, anytime Arcade mode. (If you're looking to instantly jump in a Ferrari and whip around Monza, this game won't let you do that, not after at least a dozen hours or so of gameplay.) Instead, the people behind GT have created a new game mode called Music Rally in which you drive an extremely old car to a piece of music nobody under the age of 25 would be caught dead having in their Spotify library. It's not all bad, though, of course, and in order to provide a more complete picture of Gran Turismo 7, I selflessly spent about 10 hours playing this game on a PS5 this week. Throughout that time, I messed around with the Scapes photo mode, obtained a "National A" license, and, of course, dedicated most of those hours working through the main racing campaign, amassing a varied collection of 35 cars in the process. Let's jump in. Gran Turismo 7 Quick Details Base price (as tested): $59.99 ($69.99)

$59.99 ($69.99) Platforms: PS4 and PS5

PS4 and PS5 Cars: 420+

420+ Tracks: 34 (97 layouts)

34 (97 layouts) Quick take: An expansive, gorgeous, and nostalgic love letter to GT fans 25 years in the making, but one that might come off as dated and laborious compared to modern competitors.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Driving Physics Are New and Much Improved One of the first enhancements you'll notice playing this game on PlayStation 5 are the vibrations coming through the controller. GT7 has leveraged this console's haptically-intricate DualSense gamepad to great effect. Every menu input is met with a small nudge (similar to what you'd get holding down a home screen icon on a sufficiently modern iPhone), giving the entire experience a substantial, tactile feel. When driving, the triggers can independently simulate the feel of brakes locking up and light vibrating throttle as your car struggles for traction. The feel of rumble strips and the expansion joints on the Tokyo highway circuit are fed through the controller in a much more nuanced way than before. It clunks in your hands as you shift through gears; the feedback here even subtly differentiates between, say, the light kick produced by Volkswagen's DSG versus the hefty thunk of sliding the Honda Civic Type R's manual shifter from one cog to the next, which in turn also feels different from the notchier kerplunk you get when rowing your own in a Chevy Camaro ZL1 1LE. It's remarkably detailed and a new, very welcome dimension of feedback that most reasonably-priced racing wheels can't even replicate—though obviously the experience would be further heightened by a pricey sim rig. The game's depth certainly encourages that kind of setup, but it's good to know Polyphony didn't forget that most people will still use a regular gamepad to get their kicks.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Improved haptics are cool, but it'd all be moot if the underlying physics weren't sound. Said to be developed using feedback from tire manufacturer Michelin, its own top esports players, and some guy named Lewis Hamilton, Gran Turismo's reworked driving physics accurately replicate the experience of driving a real car while being reasonably accessible to play. As a result, cars feel more distinct than in past titles while being markedly more demanding to drive than their counterparts in any Forza Motorsport game. It's accurate too, with the unshakeable front axle of Civic Type R coming off as eerily similar to the real thing. But GT7's driving also feels more sterile than Forza. The sensation of speed is less pronounced and, played on a pad, the game seems to treat oversteer as a grip-killing, anomalous event that should either be minimized via assists or impossible to recover from rather than a stylishly entertaining way of going through a corner. This is a common complaint, but it's par for the course for a game that aims to simulate real driving rather than emulate it through an arcade filter. Stop trying to slide around everywhere, and the wheel-to-wheel racing action isn't bad. Although competitors are still not as lifelike as Forza's crowdsourced Drivatar system, the AI is no longer the robotic train it used to be and, provided you haven’t taken the easy way out by simply racing with a much more competitive car, coming in first can be a solid challenge.

Sony Interactive Entertainment