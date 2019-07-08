People Who Play Racing Video Games Are Worse Drivers, Study Says

If you’re a car enthusiast and were born after the year 1980, chances are you also like video games and have played racing arcade and simulator games like Gran Turismo, Forza, Need for Speed, Project Gotham Racing, and so on. But according to a recent study launched in the United Kingdom, playing those video games can make you a worse driver in real life.

A poll of around 1,250 motorists found that people who played such vehicle games are more likely to be involved in accidents or be fined for driving infractions than those who’ve never had any exposure to such games. The poll also revealed that more than a fifth of the total pool of persons admitted to transposing driving maneuvers learned in video games into real-life practice.

“Those drivers who admitted trying dangerous moves from video games whilst actually driving are taking risks with their fellow road users lives,” a spokesperson for Brake, a charity dedicated to improving road safety, told The Telegraph. “Any driver tempted to try a move from a video game when actually behind the wheel needs to know that in reality their actions can have serious consequences. There is absolutely no justification for any driver trying these dangerous moves on our roads, putting people’s lives in danger.”

The research itself was conducted by Censuswide at the discretion of automotive publication Carwow. The study also found that more than 26 percent of the people interviewed had two or more speeding convictions than drivers who’ve never played these video games. Additionally, the gamers were found to have been involved in an accident 1.3 times more on average than compared to 0.6 times for all drivers.

On the contrary, a 2010 study by the University of Rochester found that video games, in general, could potentially improve people’s reactions.

Such a study, however, does present some questionable findings. Racing simulators such as Gran Turismo and Forza offer theoretical and conceptually applicable knowledge that can genuinely be applied to real-world driving, both on the track and on public roads. For instance, it can teach one how a vehicle can behave at the limits of adhesions and teach the technicalities behind specific driving maneuvers and how to handle them in theory. These can then be applied in practice if properly and smartly executed. They can be crash-courses on professional driving, without the actual crashes.

However, as discussed by Neil Greig, the Director of Police and Research at IAM RoadSmart, another charity dedicated to improving road safety, virtual reality can’t ever replace “the real thing” nor can it replicate the pain or suffering that comes from a real crash. Additionally, virtual driving games can embed a false sense of confidence in gamers who don’t properly train themselves with a legitimate and hands-on educational driving program.