Hyundai Recalls 51,000 Tucsons for Trailer Hitch Fire Hazard

If you’re staring down the return half of a holiday road trip in your Hyundai Tucson and you’ve got a trailer in tow, take note: Hyundai just announced that it is recalling more than 51,000 of them built for the 2022-2024 model years to address a potential fire risk posed by an improperly installed wiring harness.

According to Hyundai, the Mobis wiring harness utilized with the port- or dealer-installed trailer tow hitch may be vulnerable to water intrusion. If water gets inside the harness’s electronic module, it can short out the internal connections and cause the trailer lights to malfunction—itself a recall-worthy safety concern. But in a worst-case scenario, the short can lead to a fire.

“An optional OEM trailer wiring harness accessory, designed for towing applications in the specified vehicles, may have been installed in a vehicle location susceptible to water ingress,” Hyundai’s recall report said. “Water ingress into the wire harness control module could result in trailer lamps or vehicle stop lamps becoming inoperative. In rare cases, an electrical short within the module may occur, which could lead to overheating, melting, or, in isolated instances, ignition.”

Intermittent issues with the trailer lights are a good indication that water has started getting in, Hyundai said.

“As of the date of this filing, Hyundai is aware of three (3) confirmed fires in the U.S. market and 287 unique reports received from June 8, 2022, through November 10, 2025, alleging trailer wiring harness failure.” the company’s recall report said. “There are no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this condition in the U.S. or Canada.”

