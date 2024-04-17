Over 450,000 Ford Mavericks, Bronco Sports Recalled For Shutting Off While Driving

Ford has recalled its small Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick pickup truck for a shared problem that could cause the vehicles to shut down unexpectedly while driving. A simple fix has already been identified, and it will be available for free at Ford dealers within a month.

The recall concerns 2021 and newer Bronco Sport crossovers and 2022 to 2023 Maverick pickups. According to the official recall document, the NHTSA became aware in October that both vehicles were prone to failures to start or loss of power while driving that would then result in a no-start condition. Subsequent data gathering found most owners' problems went away when their vehicles' 12-volt batteries were replaced, which led investigators to find the ultimate cause.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition. Ford

Both the Bronco Sport and Maverick used body and powertrain control modules that had not been properly calibrated, and therefore failed to account for low battery voltage. In situations where the alternator didn't generate enough power, or when stop-start was used, the vehicles' engines could cut out and then not restart. This could also disable other electronics, such as hazard lights, raising the risk of a collision.

In total, 402,978 Bronco Sports and 53,587 Mavericks are implicated in the recall. Ford has received 917 warranty reports for the problem, as well as three unverified reports of fire and two of property damage—though no injuries. Ford will begin notifying owners of affected vehicles when recall service is available starting May 13. The service will involve visiting a dealer to have the modules in question updated at no charge.