2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Pack Adds 1-Inch Lift, Twin-Clutch Rear Drive

If you were worried about the 2023 Ford Maverick's off-road cred, well, try the Tremor package on for size. It doesn't turn the unibody truck into a rock crawler or a mud bogger, but it does make it more capable on dirt than the normal FX4 package. It includes a 1-inch suspension lift, 29-inch Falken Wildpeak A/T tires, and what Ford is calling 4WD Lock, which ought to be enough for anyone who just wants to venture into the woods without hauling much extra gear.

Importantly, the 2023 Maverick's all-wheel-drive system is different from before and includes a twin-clutch rear drive unit out of the Bronco Sport Badlands. Ford says this can send virtually all of the 2.0-liter EcoBoost's rear axle torque to one wheel or another. A locking differential also aids traction, and Trail Control helps maintain speed when going up or down steep inclines.

This is all complemented by the Tremor package's modestly upgraded suspension that provides 9.4 inches of ground clearance. The truck also manages 30.7 degrees of approach angle, 19.9 degrees of breakover angle, and 22.2 degrees of departure. It's no Bronco Raptor, but that's all right.

You can't get the Tremor package on a Maverick hybrid, meaning that 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder is your lone engine option. It produces 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, which is actually pretty peppy in the compact pickup. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it's definitely the sportiest Maverick powertrain that's proven to be fairly tuneable.

I'm pleasantly surprised to know that the Tremor package adds a more robust transmission cooler as well as strengthened half-shafts up front. Those types of upgrades are often overlooked on the rugged trims we've seen on pretty much every crossover and small truck in the past few years. That's not to say it'll be invincible, but it at least provides peace of mind for owners who actually plan to use the truck's improved four-wheeling capabilities.

Unfortunately, this extra kit comes at the expense of payload capacity. Every other Maverick offers 1,500 pounds of payload—even the hybrid—which is respectable for a rig this size. However, the Tremor package drops the payload rating to 1,200 pounds. It's also only capable of towing 2,000 pounds, which is a bummer since the FX4 package can be paired with the 4K Tow package and this can't. A Maverick with the Tremor add-on isn't suited to pull much more than a pop-up camper or an ATV, then.

That likely won't bother too many Maverick buyers who prefer the Tremor for its outdoorsy aeshetics. It wears orange highlights, just like the F-150 Tremor, and they're handsomely applied here. The center bar that runs the width of the grille and encompasses the blinkers is orange, as is a single section on each of the black wheels. The motif continues with orange tow hooks, an orange Tremor fender badge, and plenty of identically hued interior accents.

Since the Ford Maverick gets a Tremor package rather than an entire trim, it can be applied to XLT and Lariat models. It costs $2,995, and the Tremor Appearance pack adds black side graphics on the hood and lower body, plus a Carbonized Grey roof and mirror caps for $1,495. Orders will open in September with production starting this fall.