This 1989 Ford Simulator II Floppy Disk Lets You Preview 1990 Ford, Mercury, Lincoln Cars

Lazy Game Reviews also tinkered with Ford Simulator II on a color monitor, so it's nice to know that the game would work on both types of screens for the time. He dives deeper into the Infocenter, which explains features in more detail.

There were some limits to this technology, however. The showroom only seems to show certain higher trims from the model year, such as the Ford Aerostar Eddie Bauer van and the Mercury Cougar XR7. It's a far cry from the hyper-detailed online configurators we know today, even if it was high-tech stuff for 1989.

The drag strip is pretty cool, though. Drivers have to shift up as the car goes down the track, and they can even turn the wheel using the arrow keys as it's moving. There isn't a choice in cars for this, but it does appear to put you in the Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe to start out. I doubt the relatively long time it took to accelerate in the game really sold many Super Coupes, but perhaps that's also a sign of the times.